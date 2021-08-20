Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after purchasing an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $376.00. 10,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,764. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.57.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.