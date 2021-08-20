Morgan E. Obrien Sells 5,000 Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,405.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $55.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 290.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

