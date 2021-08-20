Morgan Stanley Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $150.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

AMAT stock opened at $129.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

