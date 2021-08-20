Morgan Stanley Cuts BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $407.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $409.00 to $407.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeiGene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.38.

BeiGene stock opened at $275.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.89.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,280,889.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $4,971,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,114 shares of company stock valued at $37,880,195. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in BeiGene by 588.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after purchasing an additional 141,324 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

