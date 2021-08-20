Morgan Stanley Has $9.12 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 89.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,980,000 after acquiring an additional 161,994 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after buying an additional 397,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,075,000 after buying an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIDD shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ MIDD opened at $178.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,790 shares of company stock worth $1,199,889. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

