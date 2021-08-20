Morgan Stanley Increases Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 94.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.99% of The Andersons worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 66,031 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter worth $203,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 336,774 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in The Andersons by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 28,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 226.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

ANDE stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $995.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

