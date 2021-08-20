Morgan Stanley Purchases 353,363 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) by 227.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 508,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,363 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FINS. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 834,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 397,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $18.35 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

