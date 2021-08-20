Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEAGY stock opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.