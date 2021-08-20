Morgan Stanley Trims Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Target Price to $4.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.18.

Shares of Romeo Power stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $551.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.95. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Patterson sold 1,862,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $15,849,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,972,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,905,881.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,296,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Romeo Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Romeo Power by 1,432.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 202,215 shares during the last quarter. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Romeo Power

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

