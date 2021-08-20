MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.06.

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.94. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MorphoSys during the first quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

