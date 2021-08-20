Movado Group (MOV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. Movado Group had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter.

Shares of MOV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,804. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,725.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

