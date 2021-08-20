MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $83.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $60.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $32,883,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 504,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,545,000 after purchasing an additional 280,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 58.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 735,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 271,132 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

