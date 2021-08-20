M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 29,309 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 94.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 14,109 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1,868.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

