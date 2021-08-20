MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

MPLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPLN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -10.84. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

