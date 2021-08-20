Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.78.

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.37. 2,219,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,750. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.24.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 235,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

