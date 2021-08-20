Murphy Oil Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,328% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 3.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.