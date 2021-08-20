Mushroom 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,019.00 (MUSH)

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $1,019.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.32 or 0.00142290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00148529 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,703.84 or 0.99977507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.66 or 0.00923038 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.72 or 0.06675005 BTC.

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,053,834 coins and its circulating supply is 30,720,299 coins. The Reddit community for Mushroom is https://reddit.com/r/MushroomCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mushroom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mushroom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mushroom using one of the exchanges listed above.

