Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Mustang Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Mustang Bio has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $230.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 712,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 25.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 86,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

