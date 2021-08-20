Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Short Interest Up 19.6% in July

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the July 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTX traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12. Nanobiotix has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $21.55. The company has a market cap of $432.99 million and a PE ratio of -7.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,836 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

