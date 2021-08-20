NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 931,600 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 718,600 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNVC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in NanoViricides in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNVC opened at $3.55 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

