NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 1,023.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 94,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NantHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NantHealth in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 5.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,739. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.60. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.