NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

NAOS Emerging Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NCC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from NAOS Emerging Opportunities’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
In other NAOS Emerging Opportunities news, insider Sebastian Evans acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,375.00 ($18,839.29). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 213,394 shares of company stock worth $220,647.
