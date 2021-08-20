National Bank Financial Increases H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$19.50 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HR.UN. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.68.

Shares of HR.UN opened at C$15.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.15. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

