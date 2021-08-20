National Bank Financial Trims Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Target Price to C$18.50

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.79 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.88.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.08. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.27 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.02.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Timothy Francis Garvin sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.13, for a total transaction of C$178,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$916,782.66. Also, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 45,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.69, for a total transaction of C$581,352.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,693.68.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

