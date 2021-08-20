National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

NKSH stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $226.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.21 per share, for a total transaction of $34,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,128.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $122,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,416,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading: Beta

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.