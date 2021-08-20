National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will announce sales of $176.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.54 million and the lowest is $170.41 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $157.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $708.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.73 million to $722.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $738.77 million, with estimates ranging from $718.29 million to $757.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.01. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $50.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

