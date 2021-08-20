National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.57. 1,145,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,716. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

