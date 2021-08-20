nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 target price on the stock.

NCNO opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -109.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other nCino news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 11,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $763,212.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,336.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,608 shares of company stock worth $6,574,485 over the last ninety days. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of nCino by 15.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 12.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 87.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in nCino by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

