Needham & Company LLC Lowers Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Price Target to $18.00

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.65.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $7.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.