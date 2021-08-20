NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $34.18 and a one year high of $61.57.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $6,835,199.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 207,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

