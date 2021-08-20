Nestree (EGG) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $8.48 million and $539,251.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,224.78 or 0.99857312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00040024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00075550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001269 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

About Nestree

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

