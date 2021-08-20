Nestree Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $8.48 million and approximately $539,251.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nestree has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,224.78 or 0.99857312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00040024 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006332 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00075550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001269 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010296 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

