NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $78.92 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.97 and a 1 year high of $134.33. The stock has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 EPS. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

