NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $157,275.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.79 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.78.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 476,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 34,640 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 729,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 16.5% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 591.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

