NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Insider Sells $157,275.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $157,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $34.79 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.78.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
NETGEAR Company Profile
NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.
