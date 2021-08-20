Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of NBH stock opened at $16.45 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.