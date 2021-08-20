New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NJR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,057.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

