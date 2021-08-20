New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $181 million-$183 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.99 million.New Relic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.490 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,774. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.16 and a beta of 0.83. New Relic has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590 shares in the company, valued at $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Relic stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

