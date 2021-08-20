Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $673.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $673.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.00 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newmark Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NMRK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

NMRK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 815,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,504. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

