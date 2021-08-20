NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NXRT opened at $60.25 on Thursday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,655.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

