NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 2,973 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

SU opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.09%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.