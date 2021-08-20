NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 55.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $924,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,376,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $263.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.33.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

