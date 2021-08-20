NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in M&T Bank by 94.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,868.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank stock opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.