NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 539 Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,964.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 125,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 119,136 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $31.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 4.51. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

