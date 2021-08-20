NFTb Achieves Market Cap of $4.45 Million (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, NFTb has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $659,016.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.82 or 0.00144018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00150669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.65 or 0.99893670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.07 or 0.00908972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,146.85 or 0.06682100 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

