Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $38.05 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,141.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,231.40 or 0.06854642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $660.76 or 0.01401652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00373727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00141547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.76 or 0.00565859 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.69 or 0.00340874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.37 or 0.00314740 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,832,955,450 coins and its circulating supply is 8,171,455,450 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

