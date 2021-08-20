Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.48

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.48 and last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 7817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

