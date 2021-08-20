Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NIU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:NIU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,878. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 293.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 185,086 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

