NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NMIH. increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 394,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,912. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 43.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that NMI will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $42,523,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in NMI by 522.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 757,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 635,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after buying an additional 625,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

