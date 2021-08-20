Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post $725.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $728.06 million and the lowest is $721.61 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $673.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. 436,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,164. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.