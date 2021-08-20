Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.82 Billion

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) to post $8.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.90 billion and the lowest is $8.73 billion. Northrop Grumman reported sales of $9.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year sales of $36.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.60 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $38.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $38.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,957. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

